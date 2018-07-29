BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Valhi, Inc. (VHI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 339,622 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 63.4% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 259,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 100,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $5.15 on Friday. Valhi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 1,210.67%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter.

Valhi Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

