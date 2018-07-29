BlackRock Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 56.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,353,999 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,432,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 34,807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining opened at $1.68 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $764.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -1.96. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea.

