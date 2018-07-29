Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,894 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $206,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 646.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 152.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund opened at $10.51 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, are considered by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.