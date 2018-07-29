BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “$63.80” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 1,117,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $287.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 248,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $13,710,328.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Trojan sold 136,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $7,588,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,209,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,031 shares of company stock worth $40,636,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

