bitUSD (BITUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.35 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and $241,057.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00012562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, bitUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003804 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00412864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00170309 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000913 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 12,003,100 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

