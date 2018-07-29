Bitcoin Red Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $185,299.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003791 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012200 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00409443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00169591 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED . Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.