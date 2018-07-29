Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $2.03 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00024929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LBank, Indodax and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $312.51 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035430 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005526 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00046344 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00371067 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00018032 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,756,875 coins and its circulating supply is 153,756,875 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, QBTC, OKEx, Exrates, Binance, CoinBene, LBank, BigONE, HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Indodax, Kucoin, Crex24, Huobi, Coinnest and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.