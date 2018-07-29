BioTelemetry (BEAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $90.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 8,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 276,492 shares.The stock last traded at $52.95 and had previously closed at $54.50.

BEAT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In related news, CEO Joseph H. Capper sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $8,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,231,485.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,553.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,034 shares of company stock worth $18,293,915. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 42.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.96.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $101.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. BioTelemetry had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

