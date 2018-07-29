Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $57.68 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.90 or 0.00170359 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Binance, Bancor Network and Gate.io. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003800 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00412488 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031922 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00039868 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 192,443,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,512,523 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bancor Network, FCoin, Exrates, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

