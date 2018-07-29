Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 83,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 327,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 403,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

