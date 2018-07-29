BidaskClub Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMAB. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort traded down $0.21, reaching $49.73, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 56,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

