BidaskClub Downgrades Scientific Games (SGMS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGMS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Scientific Games traded down $0.40, hitting $47.65, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 554,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 2.54. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Gabrielle K. Mcdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Winterscheidt sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $250,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,208 shares of company stock worth $14,789,882. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 42.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

