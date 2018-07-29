BidaskClub Downgrades GoPro (GPRO) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr downgraded GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GoPro from $6.50 to $5.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.48.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GoPro opened at $5.97 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. GoPro has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $934.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.90% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $202.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,551,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,516,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 629,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 517,298 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 319,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.