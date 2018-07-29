BidaskClub Downgrades Cutera (CUTR) to Buy

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cutera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cutera in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.
Shares of Cutera traded up $0.35, hitting $42.15, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 107,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,648. Cutera has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $574.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44.
In related news, insider James A. Reinstein bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $99,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Barrett bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,541.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,412 shares of company stock worth $1,205,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.
