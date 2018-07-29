BidaskClub Downgrades Cutera (CUTR) to Buy

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cutera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cutera in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of Cutera traded up $0.35, hitting $42.15, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 107,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,648. Cutera has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $574.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Cutera had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James A. Reinstein bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $99,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Barrett bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,541.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,412 shares of company stock worth $1,205,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.