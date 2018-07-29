BidaskClub Downgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.36.

BCRX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 411,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,818. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $567.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 392.09%. research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $265,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

