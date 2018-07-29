Bibox Token (BIX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Bibox Token token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012274 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and Bibox. Bibox Token has a total market capitalization of $104.18 million and $52.28 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003813 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00412403 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00032328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00172212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Bibox Token Profile

Bibox Token was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 269,944,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,342,466 tokens. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bibox Token Token Trading

Bibox Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bibox Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bibox Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bibox Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

