BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Investec cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in BHP Billiton by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in BHP Billiton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in BHP Billiton by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Billiton by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 198,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BHP Billiton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. BHP Billiton has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

