Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 299.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.13.

Shares of Everest Re Group opened at $226.19 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $208.81 and a 1 year high of $270.93.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

