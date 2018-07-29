Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,322,000 after purchasing an additional 130,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 978,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 15.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,509,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 4.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 720,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 3.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $17,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV opened at $117.74 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s payout ratio is currently 48.83%.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Vertical Group cut MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

About MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

