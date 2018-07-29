Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHLB. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Carroll sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $63,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 564.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHLB stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 156,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,904. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $121.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

