Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Barratt Developments (BDEV)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 670 ($8.87) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.95) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barratt Developments to an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.60) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 702 ($9.29) to GBX 715 ($9.46) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 664.85 ($8.80).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 537.60 ($7.12) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 705.50 ($9.34).

In other news, insider John Allan acquired 10,000 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,100 ($64,990.07). Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $12,970,000 over the last quarter.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, such as apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company provides homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

