Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLCM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.30 to $6.85 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $267.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. equities research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, insider David M. Spencer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $305,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,534.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan A. Musso sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $49,461.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,587.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 67,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

