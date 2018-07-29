Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,821 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.2% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Shares of Union Pacific opened at $148.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $101.41 and a one year high of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

