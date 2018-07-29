Beazley (BEZ) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

BEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beazley to a top pick rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities cut Beazley to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($5.03).

Beazley opened at GBX 554.50 ($7.34) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 422.15 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 579 ($7.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

In other Beazley news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £50,160 ($66,393.12).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

