Bean Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $296,738.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bleutrade. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $296,738.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

