BB&T Corp Invests $6.85 Million in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bach Investment Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom opened at $221.05 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $5,236,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.