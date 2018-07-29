BB&T Corp Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (LEN)

BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $2,579,970.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,635,636.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,795.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,775 shares of company stock worth $6,366,252 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Lennar from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Lennar opened at $52.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

