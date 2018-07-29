Baxter International (BAX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.
BAX stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. Baxter International has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other Baxter International news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,411,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,565.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 41.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Baxter International by 12.2% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 29,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 153,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Baxter International by 22.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
