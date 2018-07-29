Baxter International (BAX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

BAX stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. Baxter International has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,411,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,565.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 41.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Baxter International by 12.2% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 29,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 153,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Baxter International by 22.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

