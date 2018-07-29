Basf Se (BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BASFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Basf traded down $0.60, reaching $23.96, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 223,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,187. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Basf has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.45 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.42%. equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

