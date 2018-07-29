Basf (BAS) PT Set at €92.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($106.00) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. HSBC set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.21 ($115.54).

Shares of Basf opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Basf has a 12-month low of €78.97 ($92.91) and a 12-month high of €98.70 ($116.12).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

