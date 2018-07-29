Barnes Group Inc. (B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post sales of $378.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.56 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $357.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $375.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.00 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on B. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $118,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.55 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,506,000 after acquiring an additional 128,092 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 961.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.34. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

