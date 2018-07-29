Barnes Group (B) PT Set at $68.00 by Robert W. Baird

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) has been given a $68.00 price objective by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of B opened at $68.30 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $375.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.00 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $118,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.55 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Barnes Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 348,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Barnes Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 66,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

