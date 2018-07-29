Barings Participation Investors (MPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of MPV opened at $14.60 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

In other news, insider Robert Eugene Joyal sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $67,566.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $261,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,687 shares of company stock worth $246,183. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

