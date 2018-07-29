Barings Participation Investors (MPV) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News coverage about Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Barings Participation Investors earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1459693597107 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors remained flat at $$14.60 during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

In other news, insider Robert Eugene Joyal sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,687 shares of company stock valued at $246,183. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

There is no company description available for Barings Participation Investors.

