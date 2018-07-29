Barclays Analysts Give ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) a $21.00 Price Target

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) received a $21.00 price objective from Barclays in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 417,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.56. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 48.96%. sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain bought 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $32,484.06. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $708,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,744 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 679,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 101,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

