Bank of Montreal Can Invests $13.81 Million in Total SA (TOT) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 228,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,809,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT opened at $64.03 on Friday. Total SA has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). Total had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.7302 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Santander downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.