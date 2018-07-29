Bank of Montreal Can Invests $13.53 Million in NetEase Inc (NTES) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetEase from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NetEase to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

Shares of NetEase opened at $264.91 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $222.32 and a one year high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.60%. equities research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

