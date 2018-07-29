Bank of America Trims Graphic Packaging (GPK) Target Price to $16.50

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.78.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging traded down $0.04, hitting $14.34, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,527,649.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,112,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after buying an additional 6,033,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7,477.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,670,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,346,000 after buying an additional 3,622,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 957.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,998,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after buying an additional 3,620,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 1,258,146 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,207,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,587,000 after buying an additional 986,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.