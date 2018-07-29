Bank of America Increases Edison International (EIX) Price Target to $77.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Edison International opened at $66.51 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $241,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 98,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Edison International by 103.1% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth $221,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

