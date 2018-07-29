Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Roof Advisory Group Inc.

Roof Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 4.0% of Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% during the second quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 1,392,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,240,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.3% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 167,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 56.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $318.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

