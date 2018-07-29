Bank of America Analysts Give TD Ameritrade (AMTD) a $67.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $68.50 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,163. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,133,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,220 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 98.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,236,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079,938 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,903,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,617 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,637,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,436,000 after purchasing an additional 147,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.