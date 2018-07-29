Bancor Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $117.64 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00027858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Livecoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003790 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00410739 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00166534 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor was first traded on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 76,053,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,384,178 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, BitForex, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Upbit, Tidex, OKEx, Livecoin, COSS and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

