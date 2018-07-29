Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €7.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €7.30 ($8.59) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.85 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.56 ($8.89).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at €6.65 ($7.82) on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

