AXT Inc (AXTI) Position Boosted by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 101,582 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of AXT worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXT by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 96,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXT opened at $7.85 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. AXT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. AXT had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

