Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

APR.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.50. 21,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.65.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APR.UN. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.