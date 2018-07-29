Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,426 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,533,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk opened at $131.16 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $142.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.49 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $48,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

