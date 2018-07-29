Australian REIT Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.
HRR.UN stock opened at C$11.01 on Friday. Australian REIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$9.42 and a one year high of C$11.72.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
