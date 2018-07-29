Australian REIT Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

HRR.UN stock opened at C$11.01 on Friday. Australian REIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$9.42 and a one year high of C$11.72.

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, and opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to invest in a managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) issued by Australian real estate investment trusts and issuers principally engaged in the real estate industry in Australia.

