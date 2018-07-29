AudioCodes (AUDC) PT Raised to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUDC. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.38. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

