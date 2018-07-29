AU Optronics (AUO) Raised to Outperform at CLSA

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AUO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AU Optronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AU Optronics opened at $4.27 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. AU Optronics has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. AU Optronics had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $75.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that AU Optronics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 873,584 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 140,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 101,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 93,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AU Optronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,855,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

