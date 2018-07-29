AT&T Inc. (T) Position Lessened by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.32.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,042.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T opened at $31.08 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

